Bramshill Investments LLC Invests $796,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 734,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,268,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,824,000 after acquiring an additional 430,063 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 80,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 34.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after acquiring an additional 929,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE MPLX opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $35.49.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 90.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

