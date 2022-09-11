Bramshill Investments LLC Invests $799,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 128.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

