Bramshill Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Bramshill Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NHS stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.