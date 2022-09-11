Bramshill Investments LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average is $93.06. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

