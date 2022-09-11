Bramshill Investments LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000.
Shares of BBN stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
