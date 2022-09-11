Bramshill Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.