Bramshill Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $10,619,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,665,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.90.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

