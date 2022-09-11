Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RITM opened at $9.33 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 50.25%.

RITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

