Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 14,863 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bramshill Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,863 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after buying an additional 43,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $60.38.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

