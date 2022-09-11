Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 3,710 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bramshill Investments LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $157.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.59 and a 200-day moving average of $158.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

