Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 57,471 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 57,471 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 189,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 146,072 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3,068.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KNOP opened at $16.25 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

