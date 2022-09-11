Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 995 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bramshill Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $299.77 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.14. The company has a market capitalization of $306.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

