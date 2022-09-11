Bramshill Investments LLC Takes Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:BGS opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.