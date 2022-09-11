Bramshill Investments LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 29,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPXU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 22.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 70,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $23.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

