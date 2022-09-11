Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 5.2 %

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 67,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,178.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,907.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 23,881 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $27,940.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,419.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 67,035 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,178.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,624 shares in the company, valued at $467,907.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 252,662 shares of company stock worth $347,868 in the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Further Reading

