Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Down 2.2%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 5,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,244,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.43.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 134.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 601.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

