Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Down 2.2%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 5,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,244,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.43.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 601.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
