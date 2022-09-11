Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target at $230.88

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.38.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $223.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

