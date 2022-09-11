Brokerages Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) PT at $48.10

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $47.71.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,112,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

