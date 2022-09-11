Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Target Price at C$60.88

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

TSE LSPD opened at C$26.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.40. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$19.58 and a one year high of C$165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total transaction of C$32,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$361,630.46.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

