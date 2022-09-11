Brokerages Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) Price Target at GBX 226

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 226 ($2.73).

MNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&G

In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley sold 63,358 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £126,082.42 ($152,347.05). In related news, insider Kathryn McLeland acquired 125,397 shares of M&G stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £248,286.06 ($300,007.32). Also, insider John W. Foley sold 63,358 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40), for a total value of £126,082.42 ($152,347.05).

M&G Stock Up 2.4 %

M&G Cuts Dividend

M&G stock opened at GBX 204.10 ($2.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,803.33. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($2.78). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 205.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 208.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 610.00%.

M&G Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Articles

