Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price at $72.33

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the forty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in Shopify by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 46,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $34.81 on Friday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

