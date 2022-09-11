Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) PT at $32.29

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

SUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SUM opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,179,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,801,000 after purchasing an additional 956,392 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,295,000 after purchasing an additional 905,585 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,365,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,566,000.

About Summit Materials

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.