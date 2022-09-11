Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Target Price at C$56.00

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSU. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target (up from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Trisura Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$35.59 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.12 and a 52-week high of C$49.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$109.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.1300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total value of C$1,837,786.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,876 shares in the company, valued at C$4,974,587.33.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

