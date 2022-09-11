Brokerages Set Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Target Price at $19.25

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMPQ. Wedbush boosted their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Umpqua Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,380,000 after purchasing an additional 150,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,344,000 after purchasing an additional 164,322 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Umpqua by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,759,000 after acquiring an additional 547,100 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Umpqua by 33.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.96. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile



Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

