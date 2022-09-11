Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 4,333 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $105,205.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,069.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $473.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.96. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REPX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

