Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 5,233 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $143,750.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,888.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of REPX opened at $23.82 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REPX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.