Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Trading Down 2.9%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. 148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 234,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BUR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

