BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,592,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,560,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $15,300.00.

On Monday, August 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Friday, August 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $14,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $15,400.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $15,100.00.

On Friday, August 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $15,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $15,950.00.

On Monday, August 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $32,300.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $16,250.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI opened at $3.03 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 180.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

