Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,197,268 shares in the company, valued at $178,033,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,356,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,728 shares of company stock valued at $62,046,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $174.68 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.86 and its 200 day moving average is $159.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

