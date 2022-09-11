Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.30. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $125.17 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. abrdn plc raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 258,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 64,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.