Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 98,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 968,402 shares.The stock last traded at $19.29 and had previously closed at $18.24.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,727 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Canada Goose by 108.3% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 114,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 59,344 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Canada Goose by 19.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 28.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
