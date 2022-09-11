Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.