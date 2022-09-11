Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.