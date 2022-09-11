Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Boosted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $108.32 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $174.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

