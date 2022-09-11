CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $146.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $91.00 on Friday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.64.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 5.0% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.