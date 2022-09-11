Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

