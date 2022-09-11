CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Director Acquires $74,540.18 in Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) Director James Huang bought 19,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $74,540.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,562.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
James Huang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 8th, James Huang acquired 33,300 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $142,524.00.
- On Friday, August 26th, James Huang acquired 39,527 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $148,226.25.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, James Huang acquired 5,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, James Huang acquired 23,105 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $79,943.30.
- On Friday, August 19th, James Huang acquired 171,116 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $559,549.32.
NASDAQ CASI opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.45. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
