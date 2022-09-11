Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Down 3.2%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.67. 9,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,420,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CZOO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $0.49 to $2.33 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.

Cazoo Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cazoo Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,440,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,712,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,636,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 25,269.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 570,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 568,313 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,148,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

