Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 280,450 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $9.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
Celestica Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 4.5% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,145,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 563,025 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.2% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,903,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 107,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,760,000 after acquiring an additional 66,102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 58.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,077,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 45.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,840,000 after acquiring an additional 939,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celestica (CLS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.