Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Centene Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

