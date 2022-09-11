Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $98.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Centene Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,119,000 after buying an additional 689,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after buying an additional 3,223,590 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after buying an additional 769,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $91.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

