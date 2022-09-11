Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $43,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.67.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $218.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.76. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.00 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.