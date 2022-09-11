Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.52. 13,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,197,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Chindata Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chindata Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

