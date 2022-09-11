Cigna (NYSE:CI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $294.38

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $294.38 and last traded at $294.11, with a volume of 18478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $290.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 118,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,117,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after buying an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

