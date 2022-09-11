CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

CinCor Pharma Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CINC stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. CinCor Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of CinCor Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,619,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,953,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Healy purchased 506,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,606,000 shares of company stock worth $48,180,000.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CinCor Pharma by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. venBio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,145,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after buying an additional 164,329 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,180,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.