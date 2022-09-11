Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

