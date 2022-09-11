Citigroup Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $345.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $294.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $300.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 135.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $302.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,283,000 after acquiring an additional 71,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

