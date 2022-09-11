Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,865,000. Chartist Inc. CA grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.