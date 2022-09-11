Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,552 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $450.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $459.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

