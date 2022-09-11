Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,257,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229,598 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $17.03 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

