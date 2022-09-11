Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $30,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 187,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,693,000 after buying an additional 78,906 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after buying an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $238.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

